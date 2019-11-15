Suspect in armored truck robbery charged with multiple counts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 25-year-old who allegedly grabbed a money bag from an armored truck earlier this week has been charged.
A police spokeswoman said Jacob Mariano was charged with second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and car theft. His remains behind bars on $40,000 bail.
The robbery happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday at the McDonald’s off Nimitz Highway and Koapaka Street.
Witnesses say the suspect snatched the bag before the guard could lock it up. Police say the guard, who’s in his late 60s, tried to hold on to the bag but the suspect wrestled it away.
Police said the suspect then fled on foot, stowed the cash in a nearby backyard and then stole a car.
Officers arrested Mariano after he allegedly returned to where the cash was stowed to retrieve it.
