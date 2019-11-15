Sunrise Open House: Homes in Honolulu, Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - On this week’s Sunrise Open House, we’re viewing properties across Oahu.
Calling all investors or first-time home buyers.
This is unit is fully remodeled with brand new quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms along with new premium waterproof vinyl flooring throughout.
Two master bedrooms have their own bathrooms.
This property is turnkey.
Ideally located near Don Quijote, Ala Moana Center, Walmart, Walgreens and many restaurants.
This unit also comes with one covered secured gated parking stall.
Take a look at this fully remodeled single-level, three-bedroom, two-bath home with an entertainment deck in the back.
This home, located in the heart of Kaneohe, has a new roof, appliances, double pane windows and custom bathrooms.
And a manicured yard for your pets too. A must see.
Welcome to Lumahai Villas.
A magnificent estate with sweeping panoramic ocean views and a one of a kind location atop Koko Kai neighborhood.
Indoor and outdoor living at its best.
Beautifully remodeled from top to bottom, including a new lava pool deck with cedar ceiling and pillars right on your pool patio.
All new appliances, imported counter tops and adjustable heated floor tiles in your master bathroom.
New beautiful landscaping, custom mahogany doors and a home theater room.
The guest house sits on the very top of the property with a private gazebo that looks over the Pacific.
This property screams exclusive and luxury.
If you’re looking for your dream home, head out to an open house today.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.