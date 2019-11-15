Search underway for opihi picker off Big Island’s Honokaa Coast

Search underway for opihi picker off Big Island’s Honokaa Coast
A search is underway for a missing man off Hawaii Island's Honokaa Coast.
By HNN Staff | November 15, 2019 at 10:20 AM HST - Updated November 15 at 10:20 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescuers are searching for a man off the Big Island’s Honokaa Coast.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the 40-year-old was swept to sea by a wave while picking opihi.

The Coast Guard was first alerted to the situation around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

A friend was also washed into the water but was able to make it back to shore, officials said.

Firefighters used ropes to pull him up from the bottom of a 60-foot cliff.

He was not injured.

An alert has been sent out to all boaters to keep an eye out for the missing man who was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with camouflage pants and a backpack.

A Coast Guard helicopter and plane are being used in the search.

A high surf advisory is currently in effect for north-facing shores of the Big Island, with surf forecast to reach 10 to 15 feet on Friday.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.