Search underway for opihi picker off Big Island’s Honokaa Coast

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescuers are searching for a man off the Big Island’s Honokaa Coast.
The U.S. Coast Guard said the 40-year-old was swept to sea by a wave while picking opihi.
The Coast Guard was first alerted to the situation around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A friend was also washed into the water but was able to make it back to shore, officials said.
Firefighters used ropes to pull him up from the bottom of a 60-foot cliff.
He was not injured.
An alert has been sent out to all boaters to keep an eye out for the missing man who was wearing a red long-sleeve shirt with camouflage pants and a backpack.
A Coast Guard helicopter and plane are being used in the search.
A high surf advisory is currently in effect for north-facing shores of the Big Island, with surf forecast to reach 10 to 15 feet on Friday.
This story will be updated.
