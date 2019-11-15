Passenger at Hilo’s airport tased after he got upset about lost luggage

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police said they tased and then arrested a Mountain View man at Hilo’s airport over the weekend after he got upset over his lost luggage.
Dean Padamada faces multiple charges, including assaulting an officer.
Police say on Sunday afternoon the 30-year-old threw pamphlets and threatened airport employees who tried to calm him down.
Padamada also allegedly resisted arrest.
During a scuffle, two officers were injured before they eventually tased him, police said.
His bail is set at just under $6,000.
This story will be updated.
