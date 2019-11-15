Maui police charge man with attempted murder following brutal assault

November 14, 2019

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 28-year-old Paia man has been charged with attempted murder after a brutal assault last week.

Troy Borge
Troy Borge (Source: Maui PD)

The incident happened Nov. 5 near the Paia Youth Center.

The victim, whose age was not released, was struck several times on the head with a blunt object.

He was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Troy Borge and charged him with second-degree attempted murder.

Additional details on what led to the violent encounter weren’t immediately released.

