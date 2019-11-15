Macy’s looks to hire thousands of seasonal employees

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job to make some extra holiday cash?
Macy’s is hiring thousands of seasonal employees for the holidays, and will hold hiring events Saturday across the state.
The department store chain is looking to fill full-time, part-time and flexible positions.
Candidates are encouraged to submit applications online before attending a hiring event.
Hiring events will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at:
- Macy’s Ala Moana
- Macy’s Pearlridge
- Macy’s Kahala
- Macy’s Waikiki
- Macy’s Windward
- Macy’s Ka Makana Alii
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.