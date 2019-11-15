At least 26 arrested as hundreds of wind farm protesters turn out in Kalaeloa

KALAELOA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of arrests were made late Thursday into early Friday as hundreds of protesters of a wind farm project gathered in Kalaeloa to block a transport of heavy equipment.
Organizers of Ku Kiai Kahuku put out a call on social media, asking for at least 1,000 fellow opponents to descend upon the AES Na Pua Makani storage yard in Kalaeloa and join their blockade.
At least 26 people were arrested for attempting to prevent the convoy from moving, officials said.
Honolulu police confirmed a 27th arrest was also made on site, but they said the 44-year-old man was taken into custody on a prior warrant for sexual assault — and the incident is completely unrelated to the blockade.
Since mid-October, police have made at least 161 arrests, but that includes some people taken into custody several times for blocking the roads.
By 4 a.m., the convoy was able to complete its journey to the construction site in Kahuku on the North Shore.
The recent gathering came as AES, the company behind the project, said it was more than halfway through its transport schedule as it moves turbine parts to Kahuku.
A statement released by Mark Miller, AES’ chief operating officer, confirmed that construction of the first turbine is complete and went on to say in part, “We are pleased Na Pua Makani is one step closer to helping Hawaii achieve its 100% renewable future.”
The company plans to build eight turbines.
Officials say once the wind farm is operational in 2020, the facility is expected to produce enough renewable energy to power 16,000 homes.
Critics of the project are concerned about potential health effects and the killing of native Hawaiian wildlife such as the Hawaiian hoary bat.
The company has permits through Nov. 26.
This story will be updated.
