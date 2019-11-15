HNN Forecast: A wetter pattern on the way

Happy Aloha Friday! Hope your weekend is off to a great start! A light wind pattern will continue as a cold front approaches Kauai from the northwest and a low level trough moves into the Big Island from the southeast.
Expect land and sea breezes for all islands today and tonight with increasing shower activity over Kauai and the Big Island through the afternoon hours.
Returning trade winds will help to spread clouds and showers to Oahu and Maui County on Saturday. Expect wet unsettled weather to linger into the middle of next week with moderate trade winds in the forecast.
High Surf Advisory, HSA, remains in effect through this afternoon for north facing shores of most islands, as well as west facing shores of Kauai and Niihau. In addition, a Small Craft Advisory, SCA, remains in effect for all waters exposed to the large north-northwest swell, including the Kauai and Kaiwi Channels.
As the current north-northwest swell gradually fades during the next 24 hours, an even larger west-northwest swell is expected to arrive late tonight. This will cause surf to again reach the HSA criteria along most north and west facing shores of the smaller islands starting Saturday. This swell may be large enough to approach the High Surf Warning thresholds along some shorelines from Saturday night into Sunday.
Have a wonderful weekend filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.