State confirms 2 new cases of vaping-linked lung disease in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Health Department confirmed two additional cases of vaping-related injuries in Hawaii, bringing the total number of cases to four — one in each county.
Officials said Friday that two of the individuals are adults and two are adolescents.
All were hospitalized and have recovered, health officials said.
Meanwhile, Health Director Bruce Anderson said that the department is investigating at least a half dozen suspect cases in the islands and is also concerned about the long-term impacts of vaping.
“I’m pretty sure this is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
The department’s advice to residents remains to avoid e-cigarettes entirely.
“E-cigarettes and vaping products are not safe,” Anderson said. “The public should refrain from using these products, regardless of whether they contain nicotine or THC.”
Nationally, there have been more than 2,100 reports of serious lung illnesses linked to vaping, and 42 people have died so far.
Health officials suspect that vitamin E acetate as a possible culprit behind the vaping-related illnesses.
Here are the state's recommendations:
- Do not use e-cigarettes or vaping devices of any kind. If you don't use vaping devices, don't start. If you are using a vaping device, stop.
- If you choose to continue using vaping devices, do not use off-market products.
- Pregnant women should not use e-cigarettes and vaping products of any kind.
- Children and youth should never use e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
- If you have recently used a vaping device and are experiencing symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, or abdominal pain, see a healthcare provider.
