Forecast: Wet weather and large surf heading in for the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A light wind regime will continue as a cold front approaches Kauai from the northwest and a low level trough moves into the Big Island from the southeast. Expect land and sea breezes for all islands today and tonight with increasing shower activity over Kauai and the Big Island through the afternoon hours. Returning trade winds will help to spread clouds and showers to Oahu and Maui County on Saturday. Expect wet unsettled weather to linger into the middle of next week with moderate trade winds in the forecast.