Wanted Wednesday: Woman who stole from Macy’s violates probation

Wanted Wednesday: Woman who stole from Macy’s violates probation
Bridgette Iseri is wanted by police. If you have tips, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. (Source: Police)
By HNN Staff | November 13, 2019 at 5:06 PM HST - Updated November 13 at 5:09 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Bridgette Iseri is wanted by CrimeStoppers and Honolulu Police for violating terms of her probation.

She was placed on probation after stealing more than $930 worth of merchandise from Macy’s Ala Moana.

A $20,000 cash-only bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Iseri is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has 5 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.