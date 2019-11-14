Wanted Wednesday: Woman who stole from Macy’s violates probation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Bridgette Iseri is wanted by CrimeStoppers and Honolulu Police for violating terms of her probation.
She was placed on probation after stealing more than $930 worth of merchandise from Macy’s Ala Moana.
A $20,000 cash-only bench warrant has been issued for her arrest.
Iseri is described as 5-feet-6-inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She has 5 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip.
