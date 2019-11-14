No tsunami threat to Hawaii after 7.1-magnitude quake off Indonesia

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck off Indonesia on Thursday, but there's no tsunami threat to Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.
The quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 7.4, happened around 6:20 a.m. HST.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, it was closest to Kota Ternate.
It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries or damage.
The PTWC said the temblor was too far away from Hawaii to have any kind of effect.
