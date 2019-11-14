Molotov cocktail thrown at home of suspect in teen’s fatal shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are trying to figure out who tried to burn down the home of a Kalihi man who remains behind bars for the fatal shooting of a teenager.
Officers found a Molotov cocktail in Richard Obrero’s yard Wednesday on Kula Kolea Road.
Witnesses say the plastic bottle contained a flammable liquid and it had been set on fire but never burst into flames.
“Everybody is walking on pins and needles right now. We’re walking on eggshells. Whatever pop we hear, whatever it may be, it definitely makes us nervous,” said the witness who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of retaliation.
The homeowner, who’s charged with murder, said he was acting in self-defense when he killed 16-year-old Starsky Willy last Thursday.
He said the boy was with a group of teens who burglarized his home then fired BB or pellet shots at his house.
“I heard the other person say, ‘OK, you gonna get a gun. I get my gun too,” said a neighbor who also asked to remain anonymous. “If somebody comes and tells you, ‘I have a gun.’ Of course you’re gonna get scared for your life. And you’re going to try to protect yourself too right?”
Several neighbors appeared to dispute his self-defense claim, however.
“I heard couple days before that, he was getting nuts with the kids over there because we chill over there. Some nights we drink over there right in front of the gate. So I don’t know if he got fed up,” said Willy’s friend Ishmael Scott.
A memorial for Willy is now growing near the crime scene while Obrero is being held on $1 million bail.
