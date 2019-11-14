Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry, but wetter weather on the horizon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly stable weather with light winds will prevail over the islands through Thursday, with very little rainfall expected. That will change by late Friday, when a cold front will approach the state from the northwest while tropical moisture moves in from the east. The Garden Isle will have the potential for heavy showers Friday evening. By Saturday, the bulk of the heavier showers will be for the Big Island and parts of Maui County.