Forecast: Light winds and mostly dry, but wetter weather on the horizon

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mostly stable weather with light winds will prevail over the islands through Thursday, with very little rainfall expected. That will change by late Friday, when a cold front will approach the state from the northwest while tropical moisture moves in from the east. The Garden Isle will have the potential for heavy showers Friday evening. By Saturday, the bulk of the heavier showers will be for the Big Island and parts of Maui County.
Looking past Saturday, the weather details get a little murky with a cutoff low forecast to move over the state. Right now, the forecast models put the center of the low around Oahu, which means more showers for Maui County and the Big Island into early next week. However, rainfall amounts of depend largely on where the low ends up, so we’ll keep you posted as that time period gets closer.
At the beach, a large north-northwest swell is forecast to bring advisory level surf, peaking Thursday night before lowering gradually Friday and Saturday. An even larger swell could bring warning level waves to north and west shores Saturday into Saturday night. There will be a series of small southerly swells for the next few days, with little no surf for east shores because of the lack of trade winds.
