Fire rips through pro shop, offices at Big Island golf course

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire gutted parts of the Volcano Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning, Big Island firefighters said.
The blaze was first reported around 4:50 a.m. at the commercial building located on Piimauna Drive.
Firefighters arrived on scene just before 5 a.m.
The fire was extinguished by 8:30 a.m.
Officials said the fire destroyed the retail and office area of the 6,787-square-foot space. However, the restaurant, changing rooms, golf carts and a large retail storage area were saved.
No injuries were reported.
The blaze remains under investigation.
