Fire rips through pro shop, offices at Big Island golf course

Fire rips through pro shop, offices at Big Island golf course
c (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | November 14, 2019 at 10:35 AM HST - Updated November 14 at 1:16 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire gutted parts of the Volcano Golf and Country Club on Thursday morning, Big Island firefighters said.

The blaze was first reported around 4:50 a.m. at the commercial building located on Piimauna Drive.

Firefighters arrived on scene just before 5 a.m.

The fire was extinguished by 8:30 a.m.

Officials said the fire destroyed the retail and office area of the 6,787-square-foot space. However, the restaurant, changing rooms, golf carts and a large retail storage area were saved.

No injuries were reported.

The blaze remains under investigation.

A fire gutted parts of the Volcano Golf and Country Club on Thursday.
A fire gutted parts of the Volcano Golf and Country Club on Thursday. (Source: Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.