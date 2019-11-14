Listeria concerns prompt voluntary recall of vegetable products sold in Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The Department of Health has issued a voluntary vegetable recall over listeria concerns.
The DOH said Wednesday that vegetable products distributed in Hawaii from Mann Packing Company Inc. are included in the recall. Health officials say the recall was posted “out of an abundance of caution.”
Recalled products range from Mann’s Nourish Bowls to Power Blends, coleslaw and more.
Scroll through the PDF below to look at a list of items included in the recall:
A full list of items in the recall can be found by clicking here.
“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the DOH said in a news release.
So far, there have been no reported illnesses tied to the products here in Hawaii.
If you’ve bought any of the items contained in the recall, you’re advised to throw it away or contact Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com. Consumers are also welcome to call the 24-hour customer service hotline at 1-844-927-0707.
