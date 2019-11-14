‘Bows host Portland St. Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After an impressive showing in the season-opening Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic, the University of Hawai’i men’s basketball team returns to the court to host Portland State at the Stan Sheriff Center this Friday, Nov. 15 at 7:00 p.m.
The Warriors completed the tournament with a 2-1 record, with wins over Florida A&M and Pacific, and the lone loss coming against South Dakota.
Although it’s a small sample size with just three games played into the season, acting head coach Chris Gerlufsen believes the team has extreme potential.
"I think we’re tough,' said Gerlufsen. “I was super proud of our group, we showed resolve and grit and really as a coach that’s all you can ask for, that a team is bought in and will play a full 40 minutes.”
Warriors forward Samuta Avea was named to the All-Tournament team following the Rainbow Classic. The combo forward believes his training in the off-season is transitioning into production on the court for the 'Bows.
Despite the strong start, Avea is focused on the team as a whole getting better each and every game.
“It was a big summer for me,” said Avea. “I knew for us to be good I had to be the best version of myself, I’m excited that we have another opportunity to get better this week.”
