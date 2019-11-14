Big Island driver arrested after 20-mile pursuit with speeds to 100 mph

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff | November 13, 2019 at 4:45 PM HST - Updated November 13 at 4:55 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police made two arrests after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Investigators say Dylan Naope led officers on a 20-mile pursuit along Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Monday.

It all happened after the 28-year-old ignored requests near the Mauna Kea Access road intersection to pull over for an expired safety inspection sticker, police said.

Officers later found him and his passenger ― Cherise King ― at a home in the Kaumana City subdivision with a smoking pipe and meth. Both remain in custody, unable to post bail.

