Big Island driver arrested after 20-mile pursuit with speeds to 100 mph

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Big Island police made two arrests after a high-speed chase that reached speeds of 100 mph.
Investigators say Dylan Naope led officers on a 20-mile pursuit along Daniel K. Inouye Highway on Monday.
It all happened after the 28-year-old ignored requests near the Mauna Kea Access road intersection to pull over for an expired safety inspection sticker, police said.
Officers later found him and his passenger ― Cherise King ― at a home in the Kaumana City subdivision with a smoking pipe and meth. Both remain in custody, unable to post bail.
