Authorities seeking witnesses to fatal moped crash in Kaneohe
By HNN Staff | November 14, 2019 at 9:25 AM HST - Updated November 14 at 9:25 AM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward in the investigation into a fatal moped crash in Kaneohe.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Nov. 8 at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Mehana Street.

Police said a 46-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Porsche made a left turn on a red light onto Kaneohe Bay Drive. The vehicle struck 53-year-old Laura Silva, who was heading north on a moped.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head injures and later died.

Police say she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

