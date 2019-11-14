Authorities seeking witnesses to fatal moped crash in Kaneohe

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking witnesses to come forward in the investigation into a fatal moped crash in Kaneohe.
The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Nov. 8 at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Mehana Street.
Police said a 46-year-old woman behind the wheel of a Porsche made a left turn on a red light onto Kaneohe Bay Drive. The vehicle struck 53-year-old Laura Silva, who was heading north on a moped.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head injures and later died.
Police say she was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
