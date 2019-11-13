Man suspected in recent carjackings to appear in court after officer-involved shooting

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man arrested at the scene of the deadly officer-involved shooting at a Kapolei gas station has been charged and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Melvin Spillner, 25, was arrested Tuesday night as he tried to get away when officers opened fire on the man he was with.
In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Susan Ballard confirmed both men were wanted in connection with a string of armed robberies across Oahu.
Officers started watching the suspects when they were spotted driving a car that had been stolen in an armed robbery three days ago, she said.
But it wasn’t until the men stopped to get gas late Tuesday that plainclothes officers moved in, prompting the suspects to flee.
The driver of the stolen car, 30-year-old Michael Kahalehoe, was fatally shot when he drove at officers, Ballard said. The second suspect, Melvin Spillner, was arrested at the scene.
The shooting happened at the Shell gas station on Farrington Highway in Kapolei about 10:40 p.m.
One witness said everything seemed to go down in an instant.
“I looked down to grab something,” he said. "Next thing I know, I just heard gunshots.
Police said five officers fired an estimated 20 rounds at Kahalehoe.
“The officers who were in plainclothes and driving unmarked vehicles exited their cars and took up positions and identified themselves as police officers," Ballard said.
"The passenger immediately ran away but was stopped by officers near on of the police vehicles.”
Kahalehoe then started driving erratically through he parking lot, she said. He hit a police vehicle in his attempt to leave and grazed an officer.
Police found a handgun in Kahalehoe’s waistband, Ballard said.
Court records show both men were fugitives with long rap sheets.
Kahalehoe had just been released from jail in August.
Police say the 30-year-old had 17 prior convictions, six of which were felonies for vehicle theft, drugs and weapons violations.
Spillner had six convictions, four of those were felonies for car break-ins and car thefts.
Paramedics pronounced Kahalehoe dead at the scene just after 11:10 p.m.
Meanwhile, police say they’re looking for at least one more suspect and a person of interest ― a woman in a black Honda who fled from the gas station Tuesday night.
Ballard said Kahalehoe and Spillner are suspects in multiple armed robberies and other crimes dating back to Nov. 3.
Police sources told Hawaii News Now that the two are linked to carjackings over the weekend and smash-and-grabs at two Macy’s stores.
This story will be updated.
