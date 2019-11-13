Kapolei Hale, your 45-foot city Christmas tree is on its way!

AIEA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -As cliche as it is, it really is beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
On Tuesday, city crews harvested a massive tree that will serve as the shining centerpiece at Kapolei Hale this holiday season.
The Cook pine tree was donated by Ronald Sugihara in Aiea.
It stood a whopping 69-feet tall but was cut to 45 feet for installation. The city says the tree initially weighed 4,600 pounds, but was reduced to 2,200 after it was cut.
The owner believes it was planted in 1979, making it now 40 years old.
The beautiful pine was hauled away and will be decorated and officially unveiled during the Kapolei City Lights celebration and parade on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Back in town, the Honolulu City Lights tree lighting ceremony will take place the following weekend on Dec. 7. Click here for more information on that.
