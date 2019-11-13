Man killed in H-2 crash in Waipio identified

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash on the H-2 Freeway in Waipio on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the Ka Uka Boulevard off-ramp, authorities said.
According to police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on the H-2 when it lost control and crashed into two vehicles.
Initially, Emergency Medical Services said a 26-year-old man was listed in critical condition and two others — including a 65-year-old man and a 41-year-old man — were seriously injured.
Police later said one person, a passenger of the first vehicle, died at the hospital. He was identified Wednesday evening as 25-year-old Trey Furumori.
Investigators say speed appears to be a factor, but they don’t believe drugs and alcohol are involved.
Northbound lanes of the H-2 were shut down for hours, snarling traffic in the area. All lanes have since been reopened.
Officials have not provided further details on the incident.
This story will be updated.
