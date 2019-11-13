Bernie Sanders backs Hawaiian Air flight attendants amid contract talks

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has thrown his support behind Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants in protracted contract negotiations with the carrier.
In a tweet on Wednesday, Sanders said he stands “in solidarity” with flight attendants.
Hawaiian Airlines "is making record profits while flight attendants struggle to make ends meet,” Sanders wrote. “Workers have waited nearly three years for a bargaining agreement. This is unacceptable.”
The tweet comes as Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants continue their week-long picket at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport as part of an ongoing dispute over stalled contract negotiations.
Flight attendants are already voting on whether to authorize a strike.
The flight attendants claim their pay has fallen in comparison with the rest of the industry while the cost of living and medical expenses continue to rise.
Hawaiian Airlines said it remains focused on working with union negotiators through federal mediation to finalize a new contract.
