Study finds higher levels of baby fish eating plastic particles

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A new study released Monday says baby fish around Hawaii are eating a large amount of plastic particles.
The study was published in the journal, “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.” The spike in plastic consumption by baby fish is likely because the surface slicks where they feed on plankton are polluted.
NOAA researchers skimmed the slicks to collect their samples. The slicks had plastic densities 12 times higher than the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.
“In general in the ocean, food is really sparce, really spread out. So this mechanism brings all that food resource together in a small area,” Dr. Jamison Gove, NOAA oceanographer, said.
Microplastics were found in swordfish, mahimahi, flying fish and coral fish.
The discoveries may be alarming to some, but it’s unclear how this all affects the health of fish and Hawaii’s seafood supply.
Scientists worry it could impact the young fishes development and reduce their survival.
