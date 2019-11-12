Photos capture stolen vehicles that may be tied to a string of crimes across Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sisters Jessica Wood and Lexi Browning said they got into a fender bender off Nimitz Highway in Kalihi around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday and pulled into a 7-Eleven to exchange information.
“The next thing we know, one just runs and jumps in the car,” said Wood. “Jumped in it and left and then they were followed by a blue Subaru and a silver Toyota 4Runner.”
The blue Subaru was reported stolen around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday from Lusitana Street.
The victim told police two men, one with a mask and a gun, fired a shot into the air and forced him to get out of his vehicle.
About three hours later, two suspects both masked and armed with guns, robbed three tourists in Kailua.
The victims told police they were driving a blue Subaru.
Two hours after that, a 69-year-old man told police he was beaten and carjacked by men driving a blue vehicle in Niu Valley.
“Yea. In my face. Pointing me. That’s why. I shocked,” said Teodoro Agcaoili.
Sources say police are also looking into if the crimes are connected to the recent smash-and-grab burglaries at two Macy’s stores.
Those crimes also involved stolen vehicles and men wearing masks.
Lexi has a far more urgent need to get her belongings back.
Along with her rental car, the thieves stole her heart medicine.
“Her medicine is like a really big thing because she can’t be more than 15 minutes late on her medicine or she could start rejecting,” said Wood.
Lexi has a small supply left but is quickly running out of the medicine that helps her body maintain her newly transplanted heart – the same heart that fell in love with Hawaii on her Make-A-Wish trip in 2013.
“I wanted to come back because I liked it from my Make-A-Wish trip and I always wanted to come back. But not anymore,” Lexi said.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300. Tips can remain anonymous and you can be eligible for a reward.
