Local Connection: Aloha United Way’s 100th Anniversary

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -) Aloha. Hawaii News Now is privileged to honor the 100th anniversary of Aloha United Way in Hawaii.
Joining Rick Blangiardi is AUW’s President and CEO Cindy Adams.
Adams said, “We appreciate the opportunity to talk to your viewers about our 100th annual Giving Campaign – with a $10 million goal. Our theme this year is ‘Celebrating 100 Years of Creating Change Together.’”
AUW has created a lot of positive change through the years for Hawaii’s people — especially those who struggle with the challenges of life in paradise.
“In our time we have invested about $677 million with everything we raise staying in Hawaii and in partnership with more than 300 non-profit partners serving the greatest needs in our community,” Adams said.
Hawaii has more than a third of our people living just above the federal poverty level, making just enough to make ends meet, but unprepared for even a minor financial challenge.
That makes support of Aloha United way incredibly important.
So if you haven’t given to AUW in the first 100 years – nows your chance to help them start their next century – helping the people of Hawaii.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.