HNN Forecast: Beautiful weather for now, and then a wetter pattern on the way

Good Thursday evening! Light winds and mostly dry weather will hold through Thursday. Then umbrella and wind-shield wiper weather! A trend towards wetter weather will begin Friday through the weekend as a weak front stalls near Kauai and tropical moisture moves in from the southeast. Starting Friday, a front will approach Kauai from the northwest. Meanwhile, a weak surface trough will reach the Big Island from the east. This will bring increasing chances of showers over both Kauai and the Big Island on Friday. Drier weather is expected for Maui County and Oahu, but a few showers will remain possible during the afternoon.