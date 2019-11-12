HNN Forecast: Beautiful weather for now, and then a wetter pattern on the way

Good Thursday evening! Light winds and mostly dry weather will hold through Thursday. Then umbrella and wind-shield wiper weather! A trend towards wetter weather will begin Friday through the weekend as a weak front stalls near Kauai and tropical moisture moves in from the southeast. Starting Friday, a front will approach Kauai from the northwest. Meanwhile, a weak surface trough will reach the Big Island from the east. This will bring increasing chances of showers over both Kauai and the Big Island on Friday. Drier weather is expected for Maui County and Oahu, but a few showers will remain possible during the afternoon.
Let’s talk surf! A high surf advisory is currently up for North and West shores. A solid northwest swell is expected to peak Thursday night and then lower gradually Friday and Saturday with advisory level wave heights. A larger northwest swell is expected to arrive on Saturday, peak Saturday night, then lower gradually Sunday and Monday. Surf heights may reach low end warning levels during the peak of this swell.
Have a wonderful week filled with aloha.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.