Happy Howlidays! Check out these paws-itively adorable Hawaii pets enjoying snow

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been warm in Hawaii, but in Moanalua over the weekend dozens of pets were able to dig their paws in some snow.
It was part of an annual snow day event at the PetVet Animal Hospital.
For many of the animals it was their first time seeing snow.
“It’s funny. Some of them just don’t know what that cold, white stuff is," said owner and veterinarian Melanie Pearson.
“You can tell, they’re just walking around and it’s cold. And some of them could care less, they just want to play with their friends.”
It was the second year of the event, which included opportunities for festive photos, including posing with Santa Paws.
Snow Day also featured vendors selling all kinds of holiday goodies for pets.
