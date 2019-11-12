‘God saved me’: 69-year-old beaten at gunpoint survives East Oahu carjacking

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thankful to be alive -- we found Teodoro Agcaoili resting at his Waipahu home Monday morning. The 69-year-old was still sore from a brutal beating he endured less than 24 hours before, trying to escape a pair of armed carjackers.
He said, “I feel lucky. I really feel lucky. God saved me.”
Agcaoili was picking up his wife from her job as a caregiver around 4pm on Hawaii Loa Street, in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Kalanianaole Highway.
He says he was parked with the window open for no more than a few seconds when he found himself staring down the barrel of a gun.
“Yea. In my face. Pointing me. That’s why. I shocked,” said Agcaoili.
He said both men were wearing masks and armed with handguns. He said they used their vehicle to box him in so he couldn’t drive off.
Agcaoili said, “All of a sudden they hit me while I was still in the car.”
He says the gunmen only spoke once telling him to “get out.” Agcaoili admits he wasn’t sure if they were going to let him live.
“I don’t know. Maybe they’re going to kill me. That’s what I was thinking,” he said.
Neighbors we talked to were in disbelief to find out what happened.
“It seems really random to me,” said John Morgan. “I don’t know. I don’t know how to react.”
Honolulu police are investigating if this particular carjacking is connected to two others. All of which occurred within a few hours of each other.
Sources say the first one happened around noon Sunday on Lusitana Street.
Then an hour after Agcaoili was carjacked -- another carjacking was called in from the 7-11 on Kalihi Street near Nimitz Highway.
Agcaoili says during the robbery the suspects ripped off his watch and chain before driving off in his silver Toyota 4Runner.
“I was shouting for anybody to help. Nobody,” said Agcaoili.
He finally managed to run to the home where his wife was working and get someone to call 911.
“I hope they catch them,” he said.
If you have any information on this case you’re asked to call Honolulu police.
