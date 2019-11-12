Forecast: Light winds persist, increasing showers heading in for the weekend

The current north-northwest swell did exceed advisory levels, so a High Surf Advisory (HSA) is now posted. Another north-northwest swell being generated by a developing hurricane-force low north of Midway along the date line is expected to reach the islands Thursday, and peak at advisory levels Thursday night, then hold through the end of the week. Another northwest swell is expected to arrive over the weekend, raising surf to near warning levels. The current south swell continues to subside, so expect surf to gradually diminish. A small south-southwest swell is expected Thursday night into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small with light winds near and upwind of the islands.