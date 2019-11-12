Another push to impeach City Prosecutor Kaneshiro gains traction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Another attempt is underway to impeach Honolulu prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro.
Organizers filed more than 500 signatures collected online with docushare and in person.
The first impeachment effort stalled after the city and a state judge rejected electronic signatures, which prompted officials to examine rules surrounding validity e-signatures.
Kaneshiro is on paid leave from the prosecutor’s office while under federal investigation. His tax payer-funded salary sits at $177,000.
Kaneshiro was placed on leave after receiving a target letter as part of the Kealoha investigation. Katherine Kealoha was a former supervisor in the office.
Businessman Tracy Yoshimura — who Kaneshiro unsuccessfully prosecuted for gambling — started the first impeachment effort last year.
He’s hoping a new judge on the case, Jack Tonaki, will impeach Kaneshiro before the end of this year, which would force a special election to replace him.
Tonaki ran the state public defenders’ office.
