Anheuser-Busch to buy out owner of Kona Brewing Company

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kona Brewing Company is getting a new owner. And you might familiar with them.
Anheuser-Busch, the folks who produce big brands like Budweiser and Stella Artois, announced Monday that they plan to buy out Craft Brew Alliance, the Portland-based craft brewing company that owns Kona Brewing as well as a number of other small brands.
The sale is expected to close in 2020.
Anheuser-Busch had previously owned a 31% stake in Craft Brew Alliance.
“Anheuser-Busch has a long track record of working with its craft partners to help make the U.S. beer category stronger and more vibrant,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, in a news release.
“Our partnership with CBA goes back many years and we look forward to supporting CBA as they continue to bring great products to beer drinkers across the U.S.”
