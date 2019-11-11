YMCA Honolulu celebrates 150-year legacy with a benefit Hoolaulea

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -YMCA of Honolulu and its volunteers have served the community for more than 150 years.
On Saturday, hundreds came out to honor that legacy at the YMCA’s Hoolaulea Benefit Dinner.
More than 600 people were in attendance including Mayor Caldwell and other dignitaries.
Long-time volunteers and community supporters were also honored for their extraordinary dedication to the organization.
Attendees were given a historical look back at the organization’s roots and services. Throughout the years, they’ve continually provided positive encouragement for youth, teens and families through career development programs, sporting activities and more.
The benefit dinner was also complete with hula performances and moving speeches from those who’ve benefited from services at the Y.
And of course the night was topped off in true YMCA fashion. The crowd go to their feet to join in to the Village People’s hit song Y.M.C.A.
All proceeds from this weekend’s event will benefit the YMCA’s youth and teen programs.
For more information on the YMCA or to get involved, click here.
