Taimane Gardner reflects on Nā Hōkū Hanohano win, her new album and where it all began for her

Gardner’s career has taken her all over the world but she’ll never forget where it all began. “I started on the streets of Waikiki and one of the performers from the Don Ho show saw me. He said ‘uncle you’ve got to meet this girl.’ I think I was 13 at the time. I learned a lot from him (Ho). I played with him for five years. Learned what happens behind the scenes, backstage, how a whole show is put together. And then he introduced me to Auntie Cha with Tihati (Productions). So, I started doing the luau shows in Waikiki. It just started growing from there. Uncle Don and Haumea introduced me to what it’s like to be a professional musician.”