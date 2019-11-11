4.9-magnitude quake shakes parts of Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Hawaii Island on Monday, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat.
The quake, initially measured at a magnitude of 4.8, struck around 6:35 a.m. in the Hamakua Coast region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Officials said the temblor was too small and too far inland to generate a tsunami.
Hawaii News Now viewers on Hawaii Island, Maui and even Oahu said they could feel the shaking as a result of the quake.
