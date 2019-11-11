Military commissary access to expand to more veterans and others in 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Access to the big deals offered at military commissaries and exchanges will expand on New Year’s Day to millions of veterans and their caregivers.
But military.com reports it’s not yet clear how people will be allowed to get onto military bases to shop.
Under a federal change, commissary access will expand in 2020 to service-connected disabled veterans, caregivers enrolled in the Family Caregivers program, and former prisoners of war.
In addition, the group will also be able to shop at on-base exchanges and use recreation amenities (including golf courses and bowling alleys).
The Department of Defense reports its the biggest expansion of commissary and exchange access in more than six decades.
Officials told military.com that at least 3.5 million more patrons will get access under the change.
