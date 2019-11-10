Light winds to dominate the week

Light winds are in the forecast for the next several days, with cloud buildups late the day with afternoon sea breezes expected through Thursday. The background wind flow will be from the east, so isolated nighttime showers are still possible for windward areas. Otherwise it should be generally dry until Friday or Saturday. That’s when a front is forecast to approach and could stall over the islands over the upcoming weekend.
Surf on south shores will slowly declining below advisory levels but will remain elevated with some head-high sets still possible. Surf is on the rise for north and west shores, with waves nearing the advisory threshold, while east shores remain small due to the lack of trade winds. A series of bigger northwest swells is expected to bring advisory level waves Thursday into the weekend.
