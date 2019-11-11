HPD investigating string of armed robberies, carjackings across Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Honolulu police are investigating a string of armed robberies and carjackings across Oahu Sunday.
Sources say a carjacking first happened around 11 a.m. in the Honolulu area.
According to police, the victim was approached by two men in a truck. One of them allegedly brandished a gun and fired at least one shot. The other man stole the victim’s vehicle and drove off.
Following that, police were called out to another incident in Niu Valley. Sources say it happened near Hawaii Loa and Pia Streets. And a third incident was later reported at the 7-Eleven in Kalihi just before 5 p.m.
Throughout the day, sources say at least three different vehicles were taken and the suspects used handguns. Police are still trying to determine if they’re all connected.
Police also responded to what may be an unrelated armed robbery at a Kailua bus stop. Police say suspects approached people waiting at the stop, threatened them with a handgun and stole their belongings.
In all incidents, no serious injuries were reported and at last check, no arrests have been made.
Anyone with tips should call police.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.