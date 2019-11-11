Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants to begin week-long picket at Honolulu airport

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines flight attendants will be picketing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for a week starting Monday.
The demonstration — which coincides with the company’s 90th birthday — is part of an ongoing dispute over stalled contract negotiations.
Flight attendants are already voting on whether to authorize a strike.
The flight attendants claim their pay has fallen in comparison with the rest of the industry while the cost of living and medical expenses continue to rise.
Hawaiian Air flight attendants based out of Los Angeles will also be picketing on Wednesday.
