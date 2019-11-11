Hawaiian Air celebrates 90th anniversary with $90 round-trip fares

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Airlines is celebrating its 90th anniversary with round-trip $90 fares to the Neighbor Islands.
But if you’re interested, you’ve got to act fast. The fares will only be around for the day.
Tickets booked Monday are good for travel dates from Jan. 7 to March 6.
Hawaiian Air is also celebrating its anniversary with weekly prizes, including a chance to win $90,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles. For more details, click here.
