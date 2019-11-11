Group argument leads to apparent stabbing in Waianae

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in Waianae Saturday night.
Authorities say an argument between two groups started on Hanalei Road at about 10:45 p.m.
A 31-year-old man was stabbed and suffered serious injuries. He was taken by EMS to a hospital.
Police say one of the suspects allegedly was in possession of a firearm, but no shots were fired.
Police have opened an attempted murder investigation which is ongoing.
Anyone with tips should call police.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.