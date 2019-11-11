Forecast: Very little wind, not much rain for much of the week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds are in the forecast for the next several days, with cloud buildups late the day with afternoon sea breezes expected through Thursday. The background wind flow will be from the east, so isolated nighttime showers are still possible for windward areas. Otherwise it should be generally dry until Friday or Saturday. That’s when a front is forecast to approach and could stall over the islands over the upcoming weekend.