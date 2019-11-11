E-cigarettes could be worse for heart health than traditional cigarettes

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Electronic cigarettes could be worse for your heart health than their traditional counterparts, twin studies have concluded.
The findings, released Monday, are a stark rebuttal to those who suggest e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes and they give new urgency to state efforts to address the vaping epidemic.
Hawaii has some of the nation’s highest incidence of e-cigarette use among young people. Some 1 in 6 public middle school students report vaping. Among high schoolers, it’s 1 in 4.
And that’s prompted alarm as the CDC tracks a growing number of serious vaping-linked lung diseases nationally. Since March, more than 2,000 people have fallen ill, including two in Hawaii.
But the new studies are focused on the heart, not the lungs.
The American Heart Association research looked at how e-cigarettes affect the heart in healthy individuals. One study found that e-cigarettes negatively impact heart disease risk factors and decrease blood flow to the heart – much the same as traditional cigarettes do. The second study found smoking e-cigarettes could actually be worse than traditional cigarettes for heart function.
Researchers were surprised by the findings and said medical providers need to take them into account when considering how to counsel smokers.
The American Heart Association recommends people quit smoking using smoking cessation aids that are FDA-approved. Those who use e-cigarettes to quit should also make a plan to quit e-cigarettes.
“There is no long-term safety data on e-cigarettes,” said Dr. Rose Marie Robertson, deputy chief science and medical officer with the American Heart Association. “However, there are decades of data for the safety of other nicotine replacement therapies.”
Meanwhile, the state Health Department has urged anyone who uses e-cigarettes to stop immediately until more is known about how they impact your health.
In the wake of the AHA studies, which will be presented at a conference later this month, the association is also calling for more research on the safety of e-cigarettes.
