1 dead after head-on collision in North Kona; police investigating

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -One person is dead following a crash in North Kona.
Details are developing, however around 6 p.m. Sunday, Hawaii County police were able to confirm one fatality in the crash — which happened earlier in the day around 2 p.m.
Lanes of Queen Kaahumanu Highway were shut down for several hours for the police investigation.
The factors of the crash are still under investigation, however police say the two vehicles collided head-on.
Details on the victim weren’t immediately available.
This story will be updated.
