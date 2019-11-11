Bellator babe Ilima-Lei Macfarlane gets personal sharing her story of becoming MMA’s undefeated flyweight champ

Macfarlane is excited to recreate what she called that "chicken skin feeling" from her last matchup. "I feel like having a platform, having people watching my walkouts, I have a way to get a particular message across. Most of my walkouts are dedicated to some type of First Nations people. This time, there's going to be lots and lots of mana wāhine up there on the stage. And you'll definitely see an issue that I am passionate about. It's going to be amazing." The fighter is referring to the conflict over the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea.