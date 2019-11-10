Prep Football Playoffs to kick off this week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Coaches from around the state gathered on Sunday at Aloha Stadium to address the media ahead of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA 2019 Football State Championships.
The tournament will kickoff this weekend, as three Hawai’i state champions will be crowned at Aloha Stadium on Nov. 29.
KS-Hawai’i (10-3) will begin the Division II tournament on Saturday Nov. 16 at home on the Big Island against OIA Division II runner up Roosevelt (9-2).
Warriors head coach Shaun Perry is eager for the opportunity to represent all of Hawai’i Island against a perennial OIA power.
“We always think about the Big Island community as a whole," said Perry. “Their support is going to be tremendous, we’re excited to represent the Big Island, and our community at large.”
In Division I, the first game of the tournament on Friday Nov. 15 will feature the OIA Runner ups Leilehua Mules (6-2) traveling to the Valley Isle to clash with the Baldwin Bears (5-3).
Following the Mules, Division I title game loss to Moanalua, head coach Mark Kurisu says the team has come together and refocused ahead of the state tournament.
“I told our team, we’re one of a few teams that can lose a game and continue our season," said Kurisu. “To be able to get back these last couple of weeks have been great, the kids are excited to get back to practice this week and be in this moment.”
The Baldwin Bears come into the game with one of the most balanced teams in the Division I bracket.
Head coach Pohai Lee says the team is eager for the chance to play for Maui and show the rest of the state that their team can compete against anyone.
“We’re very happy for our boys,” said Lee. “It’s a bonding thing amongst the boys on Maui, and Maui pride is what we want to try and represent.”
Lahainaluna, Hilo, have first round byes in the Division II and I tournaments, while the No. 1 ranked St. Louis Crusaders will be idle until their match-up with Mililani on Nov. 22.
