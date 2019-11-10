Police charge suspect in a Kalihi shooting that left a 16-year-old dead

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -The suspect in a deadly Kalihi shooting has been charged.
Honolulu police say 50-year-old Richard Obrero was charged Saturday with multiple counts of murder, attempted murder and firearms violations.
His bail has been set at $1 million. At last check Saturday, he remained in police custody.
A 16-year-old died Thursday after Obrero came home and found two men in his home. The pair ran out with some of his belongings and Obrero allegedly shot at a group fleeing the scene.
The teen was struck and taken to a hospital where he later died.
