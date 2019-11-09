Light trades to build in, along with the surf

Light trade winds are expected to return to start the week as a weak cold front diminishes just to the northwest of Kauai, with light showers for windward and mauka areas. However, the winds will remain light enough to allow for some afternoon cloud buildups. The light trades should remain through Wednesday, then become light south to southeast winds Thursday through the end of the week as another cold front approaches from the northwest.
A late-season south swell has triggered a high surf advisory for the south-facing shores of all islands. Surf is expected to peak early Sunday in the 5 to 8 foot range before slowly diminishing. Surf will also be rising for north and west shores but will remain below advisory levels, although a larger swell could come in sometime Wednesday. East shore surf will remain small due to the light trade winds.
