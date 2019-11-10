Kona man behind hours-long standoff indicted

HAWAII ISLAND, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) -A grand jury has indicted the man accused of threatening to blow up his house in a nearly 6-hour-long standoff on Hawaii Island.
Richard Gorloff faces four counts of terroristic threatening and one count of violation of an order for protection for the incident last month.
The Oct. 10 standoff forced evacuations of neighbors in the Kalaola area in Kona.
Police say he had a small propane tank, a five-gallon gas can and officers saw him carrying what appeared to be a propane torch and a lighter. He surrendered after hours of negotiating with authorities.
The 57-year-old Kona resident was remanded to the Hawaii State Hospital after undergoing a mental fitness evaluation.
His next court date has not been set.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.