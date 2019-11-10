High surf advisory issued for late-season south swell

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high surf advisory has been issued for the south shores of all islands for a late season swell.
The National Weather Service office in Honolulu said the advisory will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday
Surf is forecast to peak in the 5 to 8 foot range early Sunday and then slowly diminish Sunday night and Monday.
Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers are urged to heed all advice from ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
Boaters in areas like the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor and Kewalo Basin should expect recreational surfers and body boarders using harbor channels to get to surfing areas.
